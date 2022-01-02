Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE kicked off 2022 in a big way, heading to the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia for the first-ever Day 1 pay-per-view event.

Tonight's show had some major changes, with Roman Reigns being forced to pull out of the big event just hours beforehand.

WWE announced earlier in the day that the Universal Champion had tested positive for COVID-19, meaning his scheduled match with Brock Lesnar couldn't take place.

The decision was made to keep Lesnar on the card, with WWE inserting him into the WWE Championship match scheduled for the show.

Elsewhere on the show, The Usos continued their long-term rivalry with New Day, despite the absence of their cousin.

The hottest women's feud on Monday Night Raw also came to a head, with Becky Lynch defending her Raw Women's Championship against Liv Morgan.

The show also saw WWE Hall of Famer Edge take on fellow former WWE Champion The Miz in a singles match.

Below are all the results for the show, in case you didn't match to catch what went down:

Ridge Holland & Sheamus def. Cesaro & Ricochet - kickoff show.

def. Cesaro & Ricochet - kickoff show. The Usos def. New Day to RETAIN the SmackDown Tag Team Championship

def. New Day to the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Drew McIntyre def. Madcap Moss

def. Madcap Moss RK-Bro def. Street Profits to RETAIN the Raw Tag Team Championship

def. Street Profits to the Raw Tag Team Championship Edge def. The Miz after Beth Phoenix confronted Maryse

def. The Miz after Beth Phoenix confronted Maryse Becky Lynch def. Liv Morgan to RETAIN the Raw Women's Championship

def. Liv Morgan to the Raw Women's Championship Brock Lesnar def. Big E, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins & Bobby Lashley to WIN the WWE Championship

If you didn't manage to catch the show today, you can watch the event in its entirety, including the kickoff show, right now on-demand on the WWE Network.

You can watch the fallout to Survivor Series on Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown next week live over here in the UK on BT Sport.

