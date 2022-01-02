Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City made it 11 Premier League wins in a row on Saturday afternoon away at Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola's side were outplayed for most of the match by the hosts, but still managed to come away with a priceless 2-1 victory.

Arsenal's rising star Bukayo Saka put his team deservedly 1-0 ahead in the first half and that scoreline actually flattered City at the break.

But the game swung in the visitors' favour from the 57th-minute onwards.

Granit Xhaka gave away a penalty for a foul on Bernardo Silva inside the box and Riyad Mahrez expertly converted from 12 yards.

Two minutes later, Gabriel Magalhaes was shown a second yellow card by referee Stuart Attwell for a needless foul on Gabriel Jesus in the middle of the pitch.

Arsenal vs Man City Reaction | Football Terrace

City then unsurprisingly took control of the game, although the champions didn't exactly create a plethora of chances.

Aaron Ramsdale remained fairly untested between the posts for the most part after Arsenal went down to 10 men, but was eventually beaten for a second time in the 93rd-minute.

Rodri was the man who netted City's dramatic winner, the Spain international latching onto a loose ball in the box and calmly finishing off the chance.

Video: Rodri's winner vs Arsenal

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder then decided to go full Emmanuel Adebayor with his celebration, whipping off his top and charging over to the Arsenal fans to taunt them.

Rodri's teammates then joined him right by the touchline, which prompted a select few members of the crowd to throw projectiles - mainly toilet roll and bottles - at the City players.

It was pretty chaotic and fan footage of the incident highlights that far more than the images broadcast on television.

Take a look for yourself...

Video: Fan footage of Rodri's goal and celebration vs Arsenal

We get the feeling that moment is going to be replayed for many years to come.

Of course, we don't condone the behaviour of the Arsenal fans in response to Rodri's provocative celebration and thankfully no City players were injured by the projectiles hurled onto the pitch.

The Citizens' next Premier League match sees them take on Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium and if they emerge from that with a victory, a fourth title in five years is all but certainty.

