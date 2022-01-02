Leeds latest news: '100%' - Fresh claim emerges on Marcelo Bielsa's Elland Road future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Marcelo Bielsa still has the support of the Leeds United dressing room despite a testing first half of the season at Elland Road, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Whites finished last term just three points adrift of Europa Conference League qualifiers Tottenham Hotspur, but it has not been plain sailing this time around and they currently find themselves closer to the Premier League's relegation zone.

What's the latest news involving Bielsa?

There appears to be no immediate danger of Bielsa's tenure coming to an end as The Athletic's Leeds correspondent Phil Hay has revealed that sacking the Argentinian has not even been contemplated behind the scenes.

However, Hay has separately suggested he has a 'hunch' this will be Bielsa's final season at the Whites' helm.

The 66-year-old signed a fresh contract hours before the campaign got underway in August but, with it being no more than a 12-month agreement, it is due to expire in the summer.

While it has been alleged that there have been no discussions over Bielsa being relieved of his duties should Leeds' form fail to improve, he insisted that he is not immune to being axed after the 7-0 thrashing by reigning Premier League champions Manchester City last month.

That was the joint-heaviest defeat in Leeds' entire history but Bielsa has dismissed the possibility of him walking away from the Elland Road dugout and reiterated that he will fight until the end of the season.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Bielsa?

O'Rourke is certain that Bielsa has maintained the support of his players despite being unable to replicate last season's exploits after 16 years away from the Premier League.

The journalist feels the former Argentina head coach's overall record with his Yorkshire employers should be taken into consideration when discussing Bielsa's future.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "I think he 100% has the backing of the players in the dressing room.

"All of the players bought into Marcelo Bielsa's ideas and methods when he came into Leeds.

"They've had brilliant success, getting promotion back to the Premier League after such a long time away and had a great season last season."

Have there been any suggestions of discontent in the Leeds dressing room?

Bielsa was forced to deny allegations of a falling out with star midfielder Kalvin Phillips last month.

It came after Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp suggested "there's something not quite right" after Phillips was substituted midway through Leeds' goalless draw with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Phillips featured at centre-half in that encounter, a matter of days after surprisingly being deployed in the same position at Tottenham Hotspur.

But Phillips told Sky Sports, via the Express, that he did not understand why he had been asked to stray away from his usual central midfield position.

