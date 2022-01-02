Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2021/22 season has been another difficult one for Manchester United's Donny van de Beek.

At the time of writing, the Dutch midfielder has been restricted to just 361 minutes of action across all competitions.

Van de Beek is yet to start a Premier League match this season and has been on the pitch for just six minutes in the competition since Ralf Rangnick took over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The former Ajax man was an unused substitute in United's last two matches against Newcastle United and Burnley.

It's all gone wrong for Van de Beek in the north of England, but his hopes of a move away in the January transfer window appear to have been crushed.

According to The Mirror, a row with former agent Guido Albers means the 24-year-old is set to warm the United bench until the summer at the least.

Van de Beek split from Albers back in October and then asked rival agent Ali Dursan to secure him a move away from Old Trafford in January.

However, Albers is refusing to release the Dutchman from a contract they agreed on around 18 months ago, meaning Dursan is unable to represent the player and help bring an end to his United nightmare.

An insider told The Mirror: “It is very difficult to see how Van de Beek can move in this window. Dursan cannot secure a mandate to agree a deal because Donny is still under contract to be represented by Albers’ agency.

“That two-year agreement does not expire till the end of the season. So, unless something changes, the player will remain in Manchester.”

Ouch. It looks like Van de Beek's days of sitting in the dugout are far from over.

Failure to secure a transfer this month - temporary or permanent - may end up costing the versatile midfielder a place in the Dutch 2022 World Cup squad.

Van de Beek's last appearance for his country came back in March 2021 and manager Louis van Gaal has left him out of recent squads.

It's hard not to feel a little bit sorry for Donny right now...

