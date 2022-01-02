Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A huge clash is approaching us in the Premier League in early 2022 as Chelsea face Liverpool and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick-off

The two sides are having good seasons and there are always many eyes watching this fixture as the two try and compete with Man City for the title.

With the fixtures coming thick and fast over the festive period, we will start to see the standings shape up, and it is crucial that teams pick up some big wins as we head into the New Year.

With both Chelsea and Liverpool desperately needing the three points to help them push for their ambitions, we should be treated to an entertaining spectacle when they meet at Stamford Bridge.

Here is all you need to know about Chelsea vs Liverpool:

Date & Time

Chelsea take on Liverpool on Sunday 2nd January 2022 at Stamford Bridge. The match will start at 4:30pm UK time.

How To Watch

Football fans will be over the moon to hear that Chelsea vs Liverpool will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Coverage will start from 3:30 pm, so you can watch the Super Sunday pre-game analysis before the match.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the Premier League match, you can do so via the Sky Sports streaming service or with your NOW TV subscription. A day pass is available for £9.99.

You need to have an account or a day pass to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off.

Team News

Chelsea are without six players. Timo Werner still has Covid, whilst Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen, Reece James, Ben Chillwell and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are all injured.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are without seven players. Andy Robertson is still suspended, whilst Thiago Alcantara and Takumi Minamino are being assessed.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Rudiger; Sarr, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Havertz

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Jota, Mane

Head to Head

The two sides have met 59 times in the Premier League. Chelsea have won 21 times, whilst Liverpool have won 23 times. There have been fifteen draws between the two sides.

Last Five Premier League Meetings:

22nd September 2019: Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool

22nd July 2020: Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea

20th September 2020: Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool

4th March 2021: Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea

28th August 2021: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

Odds

The betting markets have this game as a very tight one, and that is understandable with the two sitting in second and third.

Chelsea to win: 2/1

Draw: 5/2

Liverpool to win: 5/4

Prediction

Both Liverpool and Chelsea are not in their normal best form, and with Manchester City pulling away in first, both Liverpool and Chelsea need to pick up the three points. We see this being a very entertaining match with a fair few goals.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-3 Liverpool

You can find all of the latest football news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News