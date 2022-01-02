Rangers transfer news: 'Really difficult' Ibrox situation over 'exceptional' £10m+ talent

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers could sell Everton target Nathan Patterson if the Premier League club lodge a bid worth more than £10million, according to the Glasgow Times and Herald's senior Gers reporter Chris Jack.

With the transfer window open for business, the reigning Scottish Premiership champions are likely to see interest in some of their star names.

What's the latest news involving Patterson?

According to reliable Everton transfer insider El Bobble, the Toffees are in talks to sign Patterson and the right-back is keen on a move to Goodison Park.

The Premier League outfit have rekindled their interest in the Rangers ace after seeing two approaches knocked back while Steven Gerrard was still at the Ibrox helm during the summer transfer window.

The then-Gers boss, who quit in favour of taking charge at Aston Villa in November, even labelled a £5million bid from the Merseyside club as 'a joke'.

It has been claimed that Rafa Benitez's side returned to Glasgow with an improved offer of £9million, but it was still not enough to prise the 20-year-old away.

Everton have been looking to strengthen in the right-back department due to only having two options in the form of Seamus Coleman and Jonjoe Kenny, with the former being 33.

Enter Giveaway

Patterson - who signed a contract extension with Rangers close to a year ago - will see his current Ibrox deal expire in the summer of 2024, so his current employers find themselves in a strong negotiating position.

But Everton's pursuit has led to a debate over whether Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side should allow Patterson to move onto pastures new with the Gers potentially being able to pocket £12million.

What has Chris Jack said about Patterson?

Jack reckons Rangers may find it difficult to turn down a bid for Patterson if it exceeds £10million.

Liverpool fan LOSES IT on The Football Terrace after shock Leicester DEFEAT!

The journalist believes the Gers could look to cash in because the right-back currently finds himself behind James Tavernier, who is the club's only other senior right-sided full-back, in the pecking order.

Jack told GIVEMESPORT: "Every player has their price and if you're looking at Everton potentially going north of £10million for him, it's a lot of money for a guy who is, in effect, your second choice right-back.

"I think that could be a really, really difficult one for Rangers."

1 of 15 Which club did Peter Lovenkrands start his professional career at? Aalborg BK Brøndby IF F.C. Copenhagen Akademisk Boldklub

Why is Patterson a key target for Everton?

Despite still being in the early stages of his career, Patterson has already been described by former Rangers and Scotland midfielder Barry Ferguson as an 'exceptional' talent.

He has also been capped six times by Scotland at international level and, with him still being just 20, there is a distinct possibility that Patterson could make the right-back slot at Everton his own over the next decade or so.

Having only made 11 appearances so far this season, the Goodison Park hierarchy will be seeing this month as the ideal time to make another move for Patterson.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News