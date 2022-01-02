Celtic transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on next deal Hoops want 'wrapped up quickly'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke reckons that Celtic would love to sign Cameron Carter-Vickers as quickly as possible but believes that Tottenham's asking-price could delay the deal until the summer.

The north Londoners are demanding £10m for the defender's services next month, but O'Rourke doesn't think that Celtic will be able to match that figure.

What's the latest news with Carter-Vickers?

It's been a highly successful loan spell in Scotland up to now for the centre-back, who's played 90 minutes in 23 of a possible 25 first-team games across all competitions since arriving on loan from Spurs last summer.

During that period, Celtic have suffered just four defeats, ensured post-Christmas European football, and have already claimed silverware following their dramatic win over Hibs in the Scottish League Cup final last month.

Furthermore, the Hoops' 14-game unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership has put them just six points behind Old Firm rivals Rangers in the race for the title.

But such is Carter-Vickers' impressive form, Tottenham have slapped a £10m price tag on his shoulders, which would require Celtic to break their record transfer fee to sign him.

"Absolutely" was manager Ange Postecoglou's response when asked whether he wants to keep the USA international, whose loan deal in Glasgow expires at the end of the season.

But O'Rourke reckons that Celtic, who recently announced the signings of Japanese J League trio Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi, and Reo Hatate, might have to wait until next summer to sign Carter-Vickers on a permanent deal when he'll have just 12 months left on his Tottenham contract.

What did O'Rourke say about Carter-Vickers?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Celtic would ideally love to get this deal wrapped up quickly, but I think £10m would be a bit too much for Celtic right now, so they may have to wait to the summer."

What do the stats say about Carter-Vickers?

In the Scottish Premiership alone, the on-loan Spurs defender has been the club's fifth-best player with an average rating of 7.41, according to WhoScored.

Carter-Vickers has averaged the most clearances (4.9) per game, and the second-most clearances in the squad (1.4), behind Stephen Welsh.

During his 15 league appearances, Celtic have conceded just nine goals and have kept an impressive clean sheets, But the centre-back has also been contributing at the other end, scoring twice and chipped in with an assist in the win at Dundee United.

All in all, Carter-Vickers has already proved an inspired signing by Postecoglou, who'll be hoping his form can continue following the winter break.

