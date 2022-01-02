Man United transfer news: 'Complete footballer' on Rangnick 'list' after huge development

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United are keen to fight off competition from a host of rivals and welcome Denis Zakaria to Old Trafford, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The recently opened transfer window will be Ralf Rangnick's only chance to add reinforcements to his squad after being appointed as the Red Devils' interim manager until the end of the season.

What's the latest news involving Zakaria?

It appears Borussia Monchengladbach's Zakaria had worked his way onto Manchester United's radar before Rangnick even moved into the hot seat as, according to German newspaper Bild - via United in Focus - the club have been keeping tabs on his situation since October.

The defensive midfielder's deal is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he is now able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with suitors ahead of a free transfer in the summer.

Zakaria, who has been described as a 'complete footballer', has made it clear that he has no intention of extending his stay with his current Bundesliga employers, meaning Borussia Monchengladbach could look to cash-in on the £24.3million-rated ace.

United have been urged to make their move after supporters have identified midfield as a position where Rangnick needs to strengthen his options.

But the Red Devils are not the 40-cap Switzerland international's only suitors as Arsenal, Leicester City and Everton are also showing interest.

Despite the uncertainty over the 25-year-old's future at Borussia Monchengladbach, the 25-year-old has still been a regular starter this season.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Zakaria?

O'Rourke is confident that Zakaria is among Manchester United's current list of transfer targets despite the recent change of management.

However, the journalist is aware that it will not be easy for the Red Devils to win the race for the 6 ft 3 star's signature.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm sure he's on Manchester United's list as well.

"He will probably have his pick of clubs come the summer on a free transfer."

Why are Manchester United interested in Zakaria?

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United are preparing for life without central midfielder Paul Pogba and will use the January transfer window to bring in his long-term replacement.

Pogba's current £290,000-per-week contract has now entered the final six months and there has been no sign of the Frenchman being set to agree new terms.

In fact, Rangnick has admitted that he will not try to persuade Pogba to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

As a result, Zakaria could help to fill the void left by Pogba's expected departure from the Red Devils.

