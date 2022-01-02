West Ham transfer news: Fresh update emerges on David Moyes landing £45m target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has his doubts over whether West Ham United will be able to sign Jonathan David in the January transfer window.

The club have been linked with a swoop to sign the Lille striker in the January transfer window, but the reporter believes that there are a number of top clubs interested in securing his signature.

What’s the latest with David?

He’s been in electric form for Lille thus far this season.

A Canada international with 24 caps for his country and 18 goals, David has scored 12 goals in 19 games thus far this season in Ligue 1 and has also been netting regularly in the Champions League.

David scored in three successive games in the European competition, against Sevilla, RB Salzburg, and Wolfsburg, and appears primed to take the next step in his career.

Along with the Hammers, he has also been linked with Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Real Madrid, and it is clear to see why.

He has been scoring goals with regularity and has seen his stock soar this season; he is now valued at £45m by Transfermarkt.

O’Rourke has his doubts over whether the striker will move in January, especially to the Hammers, as there is simply too much interest from elsewhere.

What did O’Rourke say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "I think there's going to be a big demand for Jonathan David, probably in the summer. I can't see any move happening in this January transfer window.

“His agent has come out and said that he doesn't expect him to leave Lille in 2022 and a lot of big clubs will be looking at Jonathan David."

Can David impress in England?

He’s a truly impressive talent, so the answer has to be yes.

He’s already hitting the back of the net with real regularity and is just 21, while his numbers point to him being a really clinical option.

He is comparable to Alexandre Lacazette, and his fbref numbers point to the fact that he can both score goals and press the opposition.

His non-penalty goals numbers place him in the top 10 per cent of strikers in Europe’s top five leagues, while he is also in the top eight per cent of pressures and the top 16% for pass completion.

It means David is a real option when it comes to scoring goals and defending from the front.

There is no surprise that so many clubs are interested; West Ham might struggle to get this deal done given the competition.

