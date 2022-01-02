Newcastle transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on £30m Howe target amid PIF talks

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie believes that Newcastle United are right to be targeting players like Sven Botman in the January transfer window.

The Lille defender has been linked with a potential move to the club as Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his squad and pull the club out of relegation trouble.

What’s the latest with Newcastle?

They are not playing this weekend after their game against Southampton was postponed due to COVID.

It means the club will be unable to pull themselves out of relegation trouble this weekend and will end this round of Premier League fixtures in the bottom three.

Indeed, they have won just once this season and have conceded 42 goals this season in 19 games; only bottom club Norwich City have conceded as many.

As a result, it is little surprise that reports claim Howe wants to bolster his defence in the January transfer window, helped by the club’s takeover and their subsequently boosted bank balance.

Botman has been touted as a potential target, and reports suggest that his agent has already held talks with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) over his client moving to St James’ Park.

Downie thinks such a deal would be a masterstroke and has compared him to Wesley Fofana, who joined Leicester City from Saint-Etienne when he was just 19 and stands at 6ft 3in tall; he has gone on to make 38 appearances for the club, winning the FA Cup last season.

Botman, by comparison, is 21 and has made 63 appearances for Lille.

What did Downie say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the Sky Sports journalist said: “I think they should be going for the likes of Botman. We’ve seen what Wesley Fofana has done at Leicester since he’s been there, just a young defender. I think that’s exactly what they should be doing.”

Should this be Newcastle’s new transfer policy?

Absolutely.

Now that they have received the huge investment from PIF, boosting their bank balance no end, they have the cash required to go and buy some of the most promising youngsters in world football.

Of course, fans may be hoping that the club are able to sign a few established stars but it is a much harder sell to convince top-tier talents to move to St James’ Park because of the club’s standing.

With youngsters, they can be guaranteed first-team football every single week and the chance to develop and grow in the north east.

It makes an immense amount of sense to be looking for young players who can come in and fill gaps in the squad.

Newcastle need a defender and bringing in a player who could make the position his own for the next decade is the smartest thing they can do.

