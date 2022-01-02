Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool and Chelsea come face-to-face once again in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The two English heavyweights are battling to keep pace with table-toppers Manchester City and it's a fixture that rarely disappoints.

There's nearly always drama when Liverpool and Chelsea lock horns, with Luis Suarez the man responsible for the most controversial moment of all.

In April 2013 at Anfield, the Uruguayan striker infamously bit Branislav Ivanovic in the penalty area, actions that eventually saw him banned for seven matches.

Suarez went on to score a dramatic late headed equaliser in that match as well, which was one of only two Premier League goals he netted against the Blues.

The first came in the reverse fixture that season and the Atletico Madrid striker's goal at Stamford Bridge was the catalyst for a rather humorous celebration.

After scoring from close-range, Suarez charged over to the corner flag to celebrate, screaming into the camera in the process.

The former Barcelona man then turned around expecting to see his teammates running over to join him, only to realise he was all on his own.

Suarez's reaction was priceless...

Video: Suarez celebrating on his own vs Chelsea

You almost feel sorry for him, don't you? The cry of 'YES' and raising of the arm from the South American superstar following the moment of realisation just made it all the more funny.

And as luck would have it, one fan in attendance at Stamford Bridge that day captured Suarez's goal and lonely celebration on camera from the stands.

The footage below shows just how uninterested the rest of the Liverpool team were in joining their colleague...

Video: Fan footage of Suarez celebrating on his own vs Chelsea

Everyone apart from Suarez just wanted to restart the game!

Aside from the aforementioned Ivanovic incident, the 2012/13 campaign was a pretty successful one for the 34-year-old striker.

Suarez scored 30 goals and contributed 13 assists in all competitions, output which resulted in him being named Liverpool's Player of the Season.

