Tottenham transfer news: Spurs' chance to reach agreement with PL rivals over £25.2m star

Journalist Luke Hatfield insists that Tottenham Hotspur will be able to secure a deal to sign Wolves winger Adama Traore in the January transfer window if they table a suitable offer.

The club were linked with a deal to sign the Spain international in the summer and were reported to have tabled a bid for the winger.

What’s the latest with Spurs?

They may well be looking for new additions in the January transfer window as they look to strengthen their bid for a top four spot.

Antonio Conte’s side are currently sixth in the Premier League table, five points behind Arsenal in fourth with two games in hand on the Gunners.

Former manager Nuno Espirito Santo was reported to have targeted Traore in the summer, with a bid worth £30m rejected by Wolves, and Conte is said to be a fan.

He has since gone on to struggle this season, making 17 appearances for the club this season but failing to score a goal or provide an assist.

Hatfield, as a result, believes that Wolves should look to cash in on him if there is a bid tabled by Spurs.

He is currently valued at £25.2m by Transfermarkt and has a contract with the club until 2023, but Football Insider reports that he could be allowed to leave for as little as £20m.

What did Hatfield say?

He told GiveMeSport: “It’s a situation where I do think it would work best for Wolves, if they were to get a suitable offer, to cash in on him.

“They obviously won’t undercut themselves in terms of the price that they get for him but, ultimately, if he’s not playing games and the contract situation is continuing on then it makes more sense for Wolves to sell.”

Would Traore improve Spurs?

This is genuinely debatable.

While Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes he can be "unplayable", Adama has scored just two goals across the past two seasons but his pace and strength are a handful for any defenders.

Still, Lucas Moura has been far more productive for Spurs thus far this season.

This season alone, he has scored twice and registered three assists in the Premier League, while he scored three times and laid on four assists last season.

Bringing in Adama would only leave Conte with a headache over who to play on the right wing in north London.

Traore might not be the right man for the club.

