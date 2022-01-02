Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In the 2014/15 season, Neymar played some of the best football of his incredible career.

Alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, the Brazilian put defences across Europe to the sword and helped Luis Enrique's Barcelona team achieve a historic treble.

Neymar scored 39 goals and assisted a further 10 in 51 appearances across all competitions that season.

And it was in the Champions League where the Paris Saint-Germain forward was particularly dominant.

Neymar found the back of the net 10 times in Europe's top-tier competition, including a brace against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena and a goal in the final itself versus Juventus.

The only knockout tie he failed to deliver the goods in that season was with Manchester City and in the leg at the Etihad Stadium, Neymar was involved in a heated exchange with a fan.

After being substituted, the 29-year-old was taunted and called a 'diver' by a supporter as he sat on the bench minding his own business.

Neymar didn't take kindly to the fan's gesture following Joe Hart's save from Messi's last-minute penalty and went over to confront him at full-time.

Check out footage of the dramatic incident here...

Video: Neymar confronts Man City fan

After the game, Neymar told reporters that a fan had insulted him in Portuguese and added: “What he told me? I cannot repeat it.”

The supporter in the footage above, Aziz Hammad, gave his version of events to Manchester Evening News and claimed that he did nothing wrong apart from make a 'diving' gesture towards the Brazilian.

“He stared at me for a few seconds and looked to see if his manager was watching," Aziz said.

“Then he gestured for me to come over but straight away the whistle went. Then he came over and put his face right in my face. I didn’t know whether he was going to push me or what he was going to do.

“He was saying something to me in either Portuguese or Spanish but I couldn’t understand him. I kept doing the diving gesture to annoy him. Then the stewards pulled me away and he went down the tunnel.

“I didn’t do anything wrong, I just did what all the other fans were doing. I don’t speak Portuguese. That came from the upper tier when he was substituted in the 80th minute.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

“All I did was make the diving gesture straight after the penalty. Throughout football he is known for being a diver and half of the stadium were probably doing the same thing. And that’s normal.

“If you are a professional, you expect to expect to be goaded by the home fans. That’s football. But he has singled me out because I was stood up.

“I think he was angry about the other incident and has taken it out on me. He was very unprofessional."

The ultimate Neymar quiz

1 of 20 Neymar began his professional career at which club? Corinthians Internacional Santos Flamengo

News Now - Sport News