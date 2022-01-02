Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tony Bellew has savagely responded to Jake Paul’s wild new year goals for 2022 after he suggested that he is carrying the sport of boxing.

The former WBC cruiserweight champion poured cold water on the social media personality’s boxing career, where he is currently undefeated and has a total of five wins – with four being via knockout.

Those wins have come against YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA player Nate Robinson and ex-UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

In his fourth goal for the year, Jake Paul said: “Go 2 chiropractor 2 heal back from carrying the sport of boxing.”

Bellew responded and replied: “You couldn’t carry the jockstrap of a proper BOXER son... please rephrase point 4!”

This has led to fight fans eagerly asking Bellew to step in the ring with the 24-year-old in a bout that we would all want to see.

Especially considering Paul still hasn’t fought an actual professional boxer in the ring yet – although he was due to fight Tommy Fury before the fight was cancelled due to the Brit sustaining a broken rib and suffering from an illness.

Bellew has been retired since he was knocked out by current world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in 2018, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating that a future fight might be possible.

It does appear to be unlikely, though, as when the idea of a fight was brought to Bellew, he replied with a gif of Barack Obama saying: "no, no, that’s too much."

The former Disney channel star also made fun of legendary fighter Floyd Mayweather in his tweet.

He has offered to buy Mayweather Promotions to save them from bankruptcy and also hire a stylist for for the former boxer.

Mayweather fought Jake’s brother Logan Paul in an exhibition back in June, which ended in a draw, but the credibility of the fight was questioned as it seemed like the superstar fighter held back for the majority of the encounter.

It’s not the first time that Paul has tried to antagonise the 44-year-old either, as back in May during a press conference for the fight, he stole Mayweather’s hat which then sparked a brawl and led to Money storming off.

