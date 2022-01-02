Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are some of the best heavyweights boxing has ever seen and the pair have put on some epic battles in the ring together.

The greats have fought it out three times in the ring, with the first fight ending in a draw and the other two going to Fury.

In the third fight, Wilder was looking for revenge after he was brutally TKO'ed by Fury in their previous fight.

Wilder failed to get vengeance in the trilogy fight, however, as he was knocked out by his British opponent in the 11th round.

In a recent video by BT Sport, they listen in on what is being said in each of the boxers' corners after each round.

In the video, you can hear Fury's trainer SugarHill Steward give words of guidance and motivation as well as Wilder's trainer Malik Scott doing the same.

After the first two rounds, the trainers are talking tactics to their boxers, with Scott telling Wilder to anticipate after he throws a punch.

You can also hear the referee say to Wilder: "Punches in front, punches in front, thank you."

The fourth round ends and Fury and Wilder are starting to dig in and work harder. We can hear Scott tell Wilder that he has to go to work.

Scott also said: "Look at me, it's time to be very calm and surgical now."

At the end of round seven, SugarHill goes in hard on Tyson and is not pleased with the former world heavyweight champion.

He says: "Finish the **** now with your jabs, I'm telling you only one thing: jab! Jab the mother******."

The fight ends in round 11 and in the video you can hear the joy of Fury's team as he managed to knock Wilder out.

SugarHill jumps on Tyson's back and yells: "Like the big dogs do."

Fury is then surrounded by his team as he is hugged and congratulated.

