WWE Day 1: Becky Lynch challenges Beth Phoenix to match after retaining RAW Women’s title

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A blockbuster match between Becky Lynch and Beth Phoenix could be on the cards soon after The Man challenged Phoenix to a fight on Twitter.

Lynch retained her RAW Women’s Championship title against Liv Morgan at the Day 1 pay-per-view last night but has now set her eyes on the former Divas Champion.

Phoenix was also present at Day 1 ––returning to television during her husband Edge’s victory against The Miz.

The 41-year-old helped Edge finish off The Miz with a spear and posted a celebratory photo of the two on Twitter after the contest.

Lynch responded to the post with a simple message, which read: “[Beth Phoenix] So… wanna fight sometime.”

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Phoenix is a semi-retired fighter but failed to rule out a match against Lynch when questioned last year.

Speaking to Sportskeeda last year, she said: “ Isay this all the time, I'm going to get myself in trouble, but like it's the never say never scenario. Right?

“I'm one of Becky's biggest fans. When we talk about breaking down barriers, she's definitely one of those women that's been at the forefront of this, like you know, eliminating the category of like female superstar.”

And more recently, Phoenix has started taking shots at Lynch online. Following Edge’s win against Lynch’s husband Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel, Firebird posted an image of a seemingly disgruntled Lynch on Twitter.

The WWE Hall of Famer has also taken a number of shots at Rollins, especially after he cost Edge the Universal Championship title against Roman Reigns.

Fans have therefore called for a match featuring Lynch and Rollins vs Edge and Phoenix.

“Need Edge [and] Beth vs Seth [and] Becky,” one user wrote.

Another echoed the same thoughts, writing: “Edge/Beth vs Becky/Rollins. Someone book that match!”

It’s unclear when a contest between the four could develop but Lynch is likely to have a new challenger for her title soon. With WrestleMania 38 just a few months away, perhaps WWE will save this dream match for the biggest stage of all.

News Now - Sport News