In last night’s heavyweight fight between Luis Ortiz and Charles Martin, replays show the brutal punch that the Cuban landed on the American’s temple before forcing a stoppage.

Despite being knocked down in the first and fourth round respectively by Martin, King Kong found his rhythm in the sixth to claim the 33rd victory of his impressive career.

Following a lazy jab, Ortiz struck Martin with a destructive overhand left that rendered Prince Charles almost unconscious on his feet.

Martin could barely stand and wobbled around with his hands down which allowed Ortiz to continue his assault with a barrage of punches.

The American didn’t know where he was and turned his back towards King Kong, before ending up with his left hand stuck in between the ropes.

Somehow the referee did not put a halt to the contest and allowed Martin to get up and carry on, taking unnecessary punishment until the fight was eventually stopped.

The American protested against the official in his bewildered state, but thankfully the bout was over.

This was the Cuban’s 28th knockout and the overhand left he landed is undoubtedly one of his best punches to date.

At the age of 42, King Kong proved that he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level in boxing.

Martin was on a three-fight win streak going into the bout and was also the younger man in there.

Could Ortiz challenge for a world title again? Or does he only have a few fights against high-quality opposition left in the sport?

As for Martin, this was only the second time he has been stopped. The first time was against Anthony Joshua back in 2016, where he devastatingly lost his IBF world title.

Now with three losses on his record, what does the future hold for Prince Charles? Can the 35-year-old bounce back from the most savage defeat of his career? Or is he too approaching the end of his violent profession?

