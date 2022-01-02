Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transgender MMA fighter Alana McLaughlin has fired back at “transphobes” who claimed she transitioned in order to “specifically” fight women.

McLaughlin has been subject to widespread abuse since making her MMA debut in September.

A former member of the US Army Special Forces, the mixed martial artist was assigned male at birth but surgically transitioned back in 2016.

The fighter won on her MMA debut in September 2021 after successfully choking out Celine Provost in the second round.

But her victory sparked a backlash from a number of fellow MMA fighters. Welterweight competitor Jake Shields blasted McLaughlin for competing in the women’s division and tweeted images of her before and after her transition.

He captioned the post: “This is the ‘women’ MMA fighter that they just allowed to beat up a girl in Florida. So brave of ‘her’ to transition then live ‘her’ dream of beating up women.”

Similarly, former UFC star Michael Bisping stressed McLaughlin should not be allowed to compete in standard women’s divisions.

Speaking on his podcast, he said: "I'm not here to talk about transgender rights, you can identify as whatever you want. But I do believe that if you're a woman that feels trapped in a man's body, there are certain advantages that you should have to give up.

"If you have the body of a man, competing against girls or women when you're using your body to beat someone unconscious, has to be one of those things you sacrifice."

McLaughlin has now hit back at some of her critics and has dismissed accusations she transitioned for the purpose of fighting women instead of men.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “Transphobes claim I transitioned specifically to fight women because I couldn't beat men as if my previous job wasn't fighting a real actual war and ending human lives.

“If I had been able to keep pretending to be a man, I'd have started fighting MMA in 2010.”

In a follow-up tweet, McLaughlin emphasised that males weren’t necessarily always stronger than women and that all women should be given more recognition.

“As if I haven't been shot, stabbed, blown up, and worse. Having a d**k doesn't make someone strong, and women, both cis and trans, are stronger than we're given credit for.”

McLaughlin also praised Provost after their contest last year and admitted her opponent almost beat her.

“Y'all need to show [Provost] some respect and take your concern trolling elsewhere,” she wrote on Instagram. “She almost finished me more than once, and on scorecards, she definitely won that first round.”

The featherweight fighter is yet to confirm when she is fighting again but continues to be undeterred by the wave of negativity surrounding her participation.

