Newcastle transfer news: PIF could 'use connections' to sign 32 y/o who 'smells football'

Journalist Pete O'Rourke has suggested that Newcastle United’s owners can utilise their “connections” in Saudi Arabia to sign Odion Ighalo in the January transfer window.

The club have been heavily linked with a move to sign the former Manchester United striker as they look to strengthen under the management of Eddie Howe.

What’s the latest with Newcastle?

They need a striker.

Callum Wilson has, perhaps unsurprisingly, sustained an injury that could see him ruled out for a number of months.

The former AFC Bournemouth striker had been in good form, too, scoring six goals in 15 games in the Premier League.

His injury has reportedly forced Newcastle to alter their January transfer plans, meaning they are now in the market to sign a centre-forward to bolster the squad.

Ighalo is seen as an attainable option, as he is currently playing for Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia, the country from which Newcastle have received serious investment from the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Sky Sports reports that Ighalo would be interested in a move to St James’ Park if contact was made between the two clubs and O'Rourke believes that a deal could well be done across the next month.

What did O'Rourke say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the reporter said: “He’s playing in Saudi Arabia at the minute as well, Ighalo, so maybe Newcastle’s new owners may be able to use their connections in their homeland to get a deal done.”

Is Ighalo a good option?

He may seem underwhelming on the surface, especially when one considers that Newcastle now have a ridiculous amount of money that they are able to spend.

However, he has Premier League experience and would be coming in purely as an alternative to Wilson, who is on the treatment table, while he has also been hailed in the past, with Gernot Rohr, who managed him at Nigeria, saying he "smells football".

It would mean that it would be very easy for Howe to simply switch the two around when Wilson is back fit and available for selection.

Indeed, Ighalo has played for both Watford and United throughout his career and scored 40 goals in 100 games for the Hornets, before netting five times in 23 games for United.

He knows where the goal is, and he’s also valued at just £3.15m by Transfermarkt; while he may not be what fans were expecting when the takeover was completed, Ighalo could well turn out to be a bargain.

