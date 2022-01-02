Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar is used to embarrassing opposing defenders, so it was likely a big shock when he was left red-faced by Liverpool’s Sadio Mane in 2018.

Liverpool and PSG faced off in the Champions League group stage in the 2018/19 season.

It was the French side who would go on to finish top of Group C but of course, the Reds would prevail in the final at the end of the season.

Their group stage encounters served as a useful litmus test for both teams and in the opening clash at Anfield, Liverpool edged out Thomas Tuchel’s side thanks to Roberto Firmino’s injury-time strike.

Kylian Mbappe appeared to have snatched a point for the visitors when he scored in the 83rd minute but Firmino fired home a late winner.

Neymar embarrassed by Mane

Of course, keeping PSG’s vaunted front three of Mbappe, Neymar and Edinson Cavani quiet was always going to be a difficult task.

But they didn’t need to stop them completely, they simply needed to score more than them. And that’s what they did.

Indeed, the sight of Neymar in his own area defending against Mane showed that the Brazilian and PSG didn’t have it all their own way throughout the 90 minutes.

Neymar, known for making opponents look silly, received a taste of his own medicine when Mane produced a swift body feint that left the winger embarrassed.

It’s not too often Neymar gets the, well, the Neymar treatment.

Mane’s skill sparked plenty of reaction on social media.

PSG won the return fixture

Liverpool's win put them in the driving seat in the group but they relinquished their advantage by losing 1-0 to Napoli in the second round of matches.

And PSG won the return match 2-1 at the Parc des Princes to take top spot in the group.

Yet despite finishing runner-up, Jurgen Klopp's side overcame Bayern Munich, Porto and Liverpool to reach the final, where they defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 to claim their sixth European Cup.

