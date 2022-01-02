West Ham transfer news: David Moyes warned over £150m superstar

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Eden Hazard would cause divisions within the West Ham United squad if David Moyes succeeds in his efforts to bring the Real Madrid winger to the London Stadium, according to Premier League cult hero Carlton Palmer.

Hammers boss Moyes will be handed the opportunity to freshen up his squad during the transfer window, which officially reopened yesterday.

What's the latest news involving Hazard?

According to Spanish media outlet El Nacional, West Ham have already tested Real Madrid's resolve and seen a £21million bid rejected despite club president Florentino Perez being desperate to get the 30-year-old off their books.

The report suggests the east Londoners will need to more than double their initial offer if they want to seal Hazard's return to the Premier League as Perez is not willing to accept proposals worth less than £43million.

Hazard was a superstar during his spell in the Premier League with Chelsea, racking up 148 goal involvements in 245 English top flight appearances.

He has also gone on to win 116 Belgium caps and only left Stamford Bridge after Real Madrid forked out a fee which could exceed £150million more than two years ago.

West Ham are not the only Premier League side keeping tabs on Hazard, with Everton also thought to be keen.

El Nacional have revealed Real Madrid are hopeful of concluding a deal which would send the wide-man back to Chelsea.

The report suggests the La Liga giants are looking to sign the west Londoners' right-back Reece James in exchange.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Hazard?

Palmer believes Hazard's hefty wages would cause friction in the West Ham camp should a move materialise.

The former England international has urged the Hammers to be cautious over completing a deal which would take the Belgian to the London Stadium.

However, Palmer also understands why Moyes has his eye on Hazard due to his impressive performances over the years.

He exclusively told GIVEMESPORT: "You've got to be very careful.

"He's a talented player but he's going to upset the applecart because of the type of money he's got, the type of money he's earning at Real Madrid and the type of money you're going to have to spend to bring him into the football club."

Why could Hazard's financial demands cause problems?

It was revealed last March that Hazard earns an eye-watering £416,000-per-week at Real Madrid, meaning he rakes in £21.6million every year.

That is considerably more than West Ham's current top earner, Kurt Zouma, whose contract is worth £120,000-per-week.

As a result, the Hammers would need to shatter their wage structure in order to be able to afford Hazard.

