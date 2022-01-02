Rangers transfer news: Ibrox January "key" emerges after fresh claim made on GVB incomings

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chris Jack, the Glasgow Times’ Senior Rangers Writer, insists that the only position the club need to strengthen in the January transfer window is at right wing.

The club have enjoyed a remarkable season so far under the management of Giovanni van Bronckhorst and are currently sitting pretty at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

What is the latest with Rangers?

They are doing exceptionally well this season.

Van Bronckhorst has come in to replace Steven Gerrard, who led the club to an unbeaten season last term, winning the Premiership in the process.

The ex-Netherlands international will not be replicating that achievement this season, as the club lost to Dundee United in the second game of the campaign.

However, they are currently six points clear of second-placed Celtic in the top-flight, with their bitter old firm rivals losing three times by comparison.

Ahead of the January transfer window, it remains to be seen if the club will be dipping their toes into the water when it comes to bringing new players in, and Jack believes that the squad is a strong one already.

However, he has pinpointed one area where the club could well look to invest.

What has he said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jack said: "I think they might do business if business is there to be done. I don't think they really need to do anything in terms of incomings. I think if they were going to do anything, a right winger, to improve on that position, is the key one."

Do Rangers need anyone?

Jack has made a very good point.

Rangers are likely to be poised to make a move if a player comes along that would genuinely improve the starting XI, but they certainly don’t need to panic.

They have been in remarkable form already this season and are seemingly steamrolling their way to the title for the second successive season.

Per Transfermarkt, there is only one player in the squad listed as a right winger, but that is Ianis Hagi, who has three goals and four assists to his name in all competitions this term at the age of 23.

He is just fine for the role, but there is an adage that the best time to improve is from a position of strength.

Rangers will surely be aware of that and will be keeping their eyes peeled for any opportunities in January.

