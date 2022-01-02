Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The heavyweight boxing division is thriving right now.

Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Andy Ruiz Jr and Dillian Whyte to name just a few that are all competing right now.

So, with that in mind, here is a tier list ranking some of the most popular boxers in said division right now.

RETIRE ASAP

After failing multiple drug tests in the run-up to his fight against Anthony Joshua, Jarrell Miller should arguably be banned from boxing for life. Despite being caught out, the American insists he has only failed one test in his career.

Derek Chisora is a warrior and has been involved in many high-profile fights against the likes of Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte, David Haye and Vitali Klitschko. However, at the age of 38 with 12 losses on his record, it may be time to hang up his gloves.

In his last fight against Joseph Parker, he was dominated and lost via unanimous decision.

MEH

Unlike his cousin Tyson, Hughie Fury has yet to hit the heights in boxing. He has previously lost to Kubrat Pulev, Alexander Povetkin and Joseph Parker. Not to mention, he has yet to attain a win against a genuine top contender.

After losing his last two fights in a row, Dominic Breazeale is not a force to be reckoned with in the heavyweight division. He is most known for his knockout losses against Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

GOOD

Luis Ortiz very recently beat Charles Martin to capture the 33rd win and 28th knockout of his career. The Cuban has only lost to one man in his career - Wilder.

Daniel Dubois is young and still a prospect, he is a former British and Commonwealth champion with seriously heavy hands. Joe Joyce beat Triple D in 2020 to give him a first professional defeat.

Andy Ruiz shocked the world by beating Joshua in 2019 and became the first heavyweight world champion with Mexican heritage. Even though he lost the rematch, he is now training with Eddie Reynoso and has a lot of potential.

Dillian Whyte has an impressive resume by defeating Joseph Parker, Chisora and Oscar Rivas. Apart from a hiccup against Alexander Povetkin, which he eventually righted, he has looked hard to beat and is now mandatory for Tyson Fury’s WBC title.

BRILLIANT

Deontay Wilder lost the trilogy fight against the Gypsy King in what was one of the best heavyweight contests of all time. Aside from destructive knockout power, the Bronze Bomber has a big heart and a strong chin.

Anthony Joshua was recently defeated by Oleksandr Usyk, yet that should not overshadow his stellar career as a former unified heavyweight champion.

Besides, boasting an incredible resume where he has beaten Whyte, Wladimir Klitschko, Ruiz, Parker and Povetkin, shouldn't go ignored.

FIRE

At the top of the pile we have two undefeated fighters in Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Usyk was a slight underdog before facing Joshua, but he went on to dominate the Brit over 12 rounds and show why he became undisputed at cruiserweight.

With an extensive, successful amateur career and an olympic gold medal, the Ukrainian is a force to be reckoned with.

Fury, on the other hand, knocked out Wilder for a second time in October to justify claims he is the best heavyweight in the world. The Gypsy King is a complete fighter who can box, punch and is extremely hard to knock out.

So there you have it, there is our tier list for the heavyweight division right now.

Of course, not every single heavyweight has been named, but there's still plenty there to debate, so have at it!

News Now - Sport News