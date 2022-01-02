Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa didn't have much to cheer about in their Premier League clash at Brentford on Sunday.

Having made a strong start to life under Steven Gerrard since Dean Smith's dismissal, the Villans would have been hoping to take a point at the very least from their trip to west London.

However, the Birmingham-based club instead suffered their third Premier League defeat in four matches despite having taken the lead through Danny Ings on 13 minutes.

Brentford 2-1 Aston Villa

But Gerrard's men couldn't make it to half-time with their lead in tact as Yoane Wissa levelled the scores with a fantastic finish, leaving the game finely poised at the Brentford Community Stadium.

1 of 20 Who is this manager who lasted just 84 days? Alan Curtis Carlos Carvalhal Bob Bradley Francesco Guidolin

And the Villans never really recovered from Brentford's equaliser as the hosts finally snatched a deciding goal courtesy of Mads Roerslev with less than 10 minutes on the clock.

Believe it or not, though, proceedings managed to get even more embarrassing for Villa as a moment involving Trézéguet late in the game spread across Twitter for all the wrong reasons.

Arsenal vs Man City Match Reaction (Football Terrace)

Trézéguet's embarrassing 'dive'

Having only recently returned from his injury hell at Villa Park, the Egyptian midfielder was widely panned by supporters for what looked for all intents and purposes to be a dive.

Going up against Saman Ghoddos in the penalty area during stoppage time, Trézéguet seemed to hit the ground under minimal contact and did so with a wildly over-the-top jerk of his body.

While there could feasibly be contact that might not be obvious and may have hurt Trézéguet, you'd be hard-pressed to argue that it warranted the dramatic reaction that he provided.

But don't just take our word for it because you can be the judge by checking out the remarkable footage of Trézéguet that is causing so many diving accusations on social media down below:

Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear.

Fans: One of the worst dives ever

It's certainly not a good luck for the 27-year-old and many supporters are arguing that his fall to the Brentford turf was one of the worst cases of diving that they've ever seen. Yes, really, ever seen.

While we can't pass too much judgement until further footage or an explanation from Trézéguet himself emerges, it's hard not to sympathise with the fans who think that he seriously exaggerated things.

It's never fun to imagine that footballers might cheat to win penalties and free-kicks in general, but especially so when the evidence points towards them doing it in embarrassing flagrant fashion.

News Now - Sport News