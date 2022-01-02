Tottenham transfer news: January 'expectation' at Spurs following huge £150m Conte claim

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ex-Premier League midfielder Carlton Palmer is expecting Tottenham manager Antonio Conte to be given funds to spend in January.

The Italian has made a bright start to his tenure in north London but has already made his feelings clear about wanting to strengthen his squad next month.

What business are Tottenham likely to do in January?

Despite leading Spurs to 18 points from a possible 24 available, it's clear that Conte is going to need reinforcements if his side are going to continue fighting on three fronts.

Even against Southampton, the calibre of some of Tottenham's substitutes have shown exactly how much improvement is needed in the squad.

Bryan Gil and Matt Doherty were two of those, and neither have started a Premier League game this season, proving exactly what Conte is currently working with.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Conte will be looking to add another centre-back, midfielder and a back-up for Harry Kane to his squad.

And Palmer expects Conte to be a busy man, with both comings and goings when the window opens.

What did Palmer say about the January window?

When asked whether he expects funds to be available, Palmer told GIVEMESPORT: "Without a shadow of a doubt.

"When Conte took over at Spurs, there's no way he would have looked at that current squad and thought well I can achieve what I want to achieve with that squad of players, he's already come out and said that, so before Conte came to the football club, that was already agreed.

"We don't know the amount of money that has been agreed, it's reported to be £150m that he was told that he would have as a war chest to go to work in the January transfer market, so I'm expecting to see plenty of coming and goings at Spurs."

Who have Tottenham been linked with?

In terms of centre-backs, Chelsea duo Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger have been mentioned, but given the relationship between the two clubs, neither appear likely to happen.

Into midfield, Franck Kessie, who's available on a free transfer next summer, is reportedly in advanced talks over a move to Spurs, although they face competition from Manchester United and Arsenal for his signature, which suggests that a deal will be far from straightforward.

Moving forward, the name of Dusan Vlahovic doesn't appear to be going anywhere, but with Manchester City still in the running for a frontman, it'll take a massive effort from the Tottenham hierarchy to get their man.

Spurs might not end up getting all of their January targets, but as Palmer alluded to, it's shaping up to be a busy month for the club.

