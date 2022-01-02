Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sadio Mane could have been shown a red card after catching Cesar Azpilicueta in the opening seconds of Liverpool’s game against Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

From kick-off, the ball was played long towards Mane and the Senegalese forward jumped for the ball with Azpilicueta.

Mane stretched out his left arm and caught the Chelsea captain in the face. Referee Anthony Taylor showed him a yellow card when plenty of supporters on social media expressed their belief that he deserved more.

So too did Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, who was seen berating the fourth official on the touchline.

Mane then made it 1-0

To make things worse for the Blues, Mane put Liverpool ahead in the ninth minute when he pounced on a Trevor Chalobah error to score.

The 29-year-old had been on a barren fun in front of goal, going nine games in all competitions without finding the back of the net.

However, he showed no signs of lacking confidence with a composed finish.

Mane seized the ball after Chalobah failed to clear and, instead of shooting first time, opted to round Edouard Mendy before finishing.

Mohamed Salah doubled Liverpool’s lead with a sublime finish against his former side.

Yet Chelsea will go back to the Mane incident in the opening seconds of the match and claim Liverpool should have been reduced to 10 men.

With Manchester City pulling away at the top of the Premier League table, this was a game that neither team could afford to lose.

