Newcastle transfer news: 'Realistic' chance Howe could land 16-goal star in January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke reckons that there's a realistic chance that Newcastle could sign former Manchester United and Watford striker Odion Ighalo.

Newcastle have been linked with several high-profile strikers since their takeover was completed in October, but O'Rourke thinks that the Nigerian striker is one of the more sensible options being mentioned.

What's the latest news with Ighalo?

According to Sky Sports, Ighalo is on Newcastle's list of strikers next month and the 32-year-old himself would be interested in moving to St James' Park.

Ighalo enjoyed a fine spell at Watford in the top-flight, scoring 16 goals in 55 appearances, 15 of which came in his first season in 2015-2016. He had a brief stint with Manchester United in 2020, but failed to add to his Premier League tally, although he did score five in the Europa League and domestic cups.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

He's currently playing in Saudi Arabia and has continued to prove himself as a threat in front of goal, netting 10 goals in 14 outings, albeit in a much softer league.

The likes of Edin Dzeko and Moussa Dembele have also been linked with Newcastle ahead of the January window, but O'Rourke believes that there's far more chance of Ighalo happening.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did O'Rourke say about Ighalo?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think this one is quite realistic.

"Ighalo has Premier League experience from his time at Watford and Manchester United and Eddie Howe wants to bring in new signings with Premier League experience to help Newcastle in their current situation."

Liverpool fan LOSES IT on The Football Terrace after shock Leicester DEFEAT!

Do Newcastle need Igahlo?

Given some of the names on their wish-list, a 32-year-old Ighalo playing in Saudi Arabia is hardly what Newcastle fans probably had in mind.

But following Callum Wilson's recent setback sustained against Manchester United, which is likely to keep him out for some time, bringing in a striker has quickly become a priority for Eddie Howe.

1 of 15 Which club did Shay Given start his professional career at? Bolton Wanderers Blackpool Burnley Blackburn Rovers

At present, Howe's only two recognised options are Joelinton, who's recently dropped into a deeper role, and Dwight Gayle, who's out of favour having failed to start a Premier League game this season.

Therefore, whilst bringing in Ighalo might not be the most glamourous of signings, his experience and goalscoring record could prove crucial to Newcastle's survival chances.

News Now - Sport News