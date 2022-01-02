Rangers transfer news: January exit for Ibrox rising star 'can't be completely ruled out'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Chris Jack says he would not completely rule out defender Nathan Patterson leaving Rangers this month.

Patterson was the subject of heavy interest from Everton last summer, with the Premier League club now expected to go in again for the 20-year-old.

What is the latest news involving Patterson?

According to The Guardian, Everton could make a fresh move for Patterson in the January transfer window as they look to bring in someone to challenge Seamus Coleman.

This comes after the Toffees saw two bids rejected for the Scottish right-back by his club, with former manager Steven Gerrard describing one £5m offer as a "joke".

Patterson was not a regular under Gerrard, playing just 22 times for the Aston Villa boss, though that is largely down to the presence of captain James Tavernier.

He has, however, got a couple of run-outs of late under Gerrard's successor Giovanni van Bronckhorst, playing at left-back in games against Dundee United and St Johnstone.

What has Jack said about Patterson?

At 20, Patterson is a promising right-back with a lot of potential, so Rangers will not want to lose him. Jack, however, thinks that could be a possibility this month.

The Herald and Glasgow Times journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "Not someone the Rangers fans would want to see go, obviously not someone the club would want to see go, but I wouldn't completely rule it out."

Should Rangers sell Patterson?

No. The Scotland international can be Tavernier's long-term successor at Ibrox. The problem, however, is that the Rangers captain has only just turned 30 and is showing no signs of letting up.

He was crucial last season as he captained the Gers to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years, reaching double figures for goals despite being a defender.

Patterson will not want to wait around, especially when a Premier League club like Everton are sniffing around.

Their first-choice right-back Coleman is 33 years of age and has had a couple of injury problems in both this campaign and the last one.

Ultimately, a route into the Toffees' first-team looks much easier, while Patterson may also fancy the challenge of playing in a much stronger division like the English top flight.

Furthermore, it would not be a surprise if this one were to happen, although Rafael Benitez's side are surely going to have to do much better than £5m.

Again, Rangers should be looking to keep hold of a player like Patterson. But from his perspective, an exit makes a lot of sense.

