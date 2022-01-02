Wolves transfer news: Lage 'won't consider selling' £36m star in January amid exit talk

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke insists that Wolves will not consider selling Ruben Neves in the January transfer window amid interest from Manchester United.

The Red Devils have been linked with a potential swoop for the Portugal international as the January transfer window opens.

What’s the latest with United?

They haven’t really been in the best form but they have been picking up wins.

Under Ralf Rangnick, the club got back to winning ways in midweek as they beat Burnley 3-1 at Old Trafford.

Prior to that, though, United drew 1-1 with Newcastle United, turning a remarkably poor performance, while they also scraped past Norwich City 1-0, with the Canaries currently rock bottom of the Premier League.

They are set to take on Wolves on Monday, and will come up against Neves, as they look to climb back into contention in the top four race.

With the January window now open, United have been linked with a swoop for Neves as the club look to find a defensive midfielder who can screen the defence.

Indeed, United have conceded 26 goals in 18 games, a number that is significantly higher than the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

And Neves has subsequently been seen as a potential acquisition; he is valued at £36m by Transfermarkt.

However, O’Rourke has his doubts over whether Neves would be allowed to leave Wolves mid-season to join a Premier League rival.

What has he said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the journalist said: “I don’t think Wolves would consider selling him but maybe in the summer, there might be more speculation with regards to Ruben Neves.”

Would Wolves let him go?

We can never say never and if United were able to come up with a huge bid that outstripped his valuation then it’s certainly possible.

But it feels like it would be a catastrophic act of self-harm from Wolves to allow one of their key players to leave midway through a season in which they have established themselves in the top 10 of the Premier League.

Neves is a top player who has been performing at a remarkably high level for the club ever since his arrival back in 2017 and remains central to the way the club play.

This season, he has made 17 Premier League appearances, scoring once and laying on an assist.

They would be bonkers to let him go, unless the money coming in is simply too good to turn down.

