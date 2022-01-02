Man United transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on £50m star Fergie loves

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There are question marks over whether transfer target John McGinn has the ability to end Manchester United's wait for a Premier League or Champions League crown, according to Premier League cult hero Carlton Palmer.

The Red Devils have yet to get their hands on either trophy since Sir Alex Ferguson's reign came to an end in 2013.

What's the latest news involving McGinn?

The Sun have revealed that Aston Villa's McGinn has been added to Manchester United's shortlist for the January transfer window.

The report suggests the Red Devils could be forced to pay upwards of £50million for the midfielder, who is being targeted due to the uncertainty surrounding the futures of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek.

It comes after former Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor, speaking in his role as a talkSPORT pundit, suggested McGinn would walk into the Old Trafford club's midfield close to three months ago.

The 42-cap Scotland international has been linked with a move to Manchester United before as then-boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen on securing his services two years ago, only to decide against strengthening his interest as a result of Villa's hefty asking price.

Sir Alex Ferguson, who remains on the Manchester United board having walked away from the manager's job in 2013, is also known to be an admirer of McGinn as ex-Villa scout Bobby Jenks revealed the Scotsman was unsure as to why a move failed to materialise in 2019.

What has Carlton Palmer said about McGinn?

Palmer admits McGinn is in impressive form for Aston Villa, having continued to nail down a regular starting spot with his current employers despite a change in management which saw Steven Gerrard move into the hot seat in November.

However, the former England international midfielder does not think the 27-year-old is the answer as Manchester United chase silverware.

Palmer exclusively told GIVEMESPORT: "I know he's been linked with Manchester United and I know he's performed very, very well for Aston Villa.

"But do I see him going to Manchester United and taking them to the next level? I'm talking about winning the Premier League and winning the Champions League. Quite honestly, I don't.

"I've heard Gabby Agbonlahor say that he could play in Manchester United's team now. Yes, he could. I have no doubt about that. But is he the player to take them to the next level?"

Would Aston Villa be willing to sell McGinn?

Villa are in a strong negotiating position if Manchester United or other suitors lodge a bid as McGinn's £25,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2025.

The central midfielder is also approaching 130 appearances since joining the Midlands club from Hibernian in 2018.

Villa will certainly refuse to sell McGinn - who has been described by Steve Bruce as his best ever signing at just £2million - on the cheap, so the Red Devils will have to spend big to prise him away from Villa Park.

