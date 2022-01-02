Everton transfer news: Brands and Moshiri slammed for 'really bad' £34m Goodison decision

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former Premier League midfielder Carlton Palmer has slammed Everton for signing Alex Iwobi.

The Nigerian international made the switch to Goodison Park on Deadline Day back in 2019 for £34m, making him one of the Toffees' most expensive signings in their history.

But Iwobi has struggled to find his best form and Palmer has criticised him after signing him as an alternative to Wilfried Zaha.

How has Iwobi performed at Everton?

Iwobi's Everton career really hasn't gone to plan. The 25-year-old hasn't been able to nail down a regular starting place, with the likes of Richarlison, Andros Townsend, Demarai Gray and James Rodriguez often used ahead of him, but the former Gunners winger has had his fair share of chances.

Even this season, Iwobi has played more than 700 minutes in the Premier League but has scored one and created just one. In total, Iwobi has racked up just 11 goal contributions in two-and-a-half years, which are extremely disappointing numbers for someone they paid £34m for.

To put that into context, Gray has already been directly involved in seven goals in under six months at Goodison Park, proving just how below-par Iwobi has performed.

But Iwobi isn't the only failed signing at Everton over the years, the likes of Daly Klaassen, Moise Kean and Cenk Tosun all arrived for big fees but failed to live up to expectations.

Therefore, Palmer has criticised Everton's work in the transfer market, outlining Iwobi as a prime example.

What did Palmer say about Iwobi?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It's just really bad recruitment. Alex Iwobi, who they took from Arsenal, they paid £35m for him, they couldn't get Zaha, so they rushed into paying £35m for him and he's been poor."

Can Iwobi turn his Everton career around?

Iwobi has made just virtually no impact since arriving from Arsenal. His general performances simply haven't been good enough, whilst six goals in 30 months is a dreadful return.

Therefore, it doesn't come as a great surprise that Iwobi has been Everton's 15th-best player this season according to WhoScored. Six players, including defender Michael Keane, have contributed to more goals than the winger this term.

Some good form could see Iwobi's fortunes change quickly, but his Everton career on the whole doesn't suggest that's likely to happen.

