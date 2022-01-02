Burnley transfer news: Sean Dyche warned over 'really bad' January window decision

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Burnley would be making a major error if they allow Ben Mee and James Tarkowski to join Newcastle United, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

With the transfer window open once again, the Clarets could see bids come in for some of their key players.

What's the latest news involving Mee and Tarkowski?

Club captain Mee is currently Burnley's highest earner, on £55,000-per-week, but his contract is set to expire at the end of the season. The agreement does, however, have the option of being extended by 12 months.

The Clarets have stepped up their efforts to tie the central defender down to a fresh deal as they want to keep Mee at Turf Moor.

Tarkowski is also nearing the end of his contract, with him now into the final six months of the £50,000-per-week agreement.

Adam Crafton claimed on The Athletic's Football Podcast that the 29-year-old has no intention of extending his stay with his current employers.

Newcastle are reportedly willing to double Mee and Tarkowski's wages as they look to bring the Burnley duo to St James' Park.

Enter Giveaway

It was revealed in October that Tarkowski is on the Magpies' radar and expected to become one of the first signings since Newcastle underwent a £305million takeover which has made them the richest club in world football.

What has Keith Downie said about the duo?

Burnley and Newcastle are currently deep in relegation trouble, with dropping into the Championship a distinct possibility.

As a result, Downie insists the Clarets should avoid selling Mee and Tarkowski to the Magpies at all costs.

Man United close in on signing wonderkid Julian Alvarez! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

The Sky Sports reporter fears allowing the duo to head to St James' Park could be the difference between staying in the Premier League and suffering the drop.

Downie told GIVEMESPORT: "It would be a really bad decision from Burnley to sell both of those guys to a relegation rival in the January transfer window."

Why are Mee and Tarkowski vital to Burnley?

The central defenders have vast amounts of experience having played alongside one another more than 150 times.

Mee, 32, is approaching 370 appearances since joining Burnley from Manchester City, initially on loan.

1 of 15 How many times have Burnley won the First Division/Premier League? 2 3 4 0

Tarkowski could reach the milestone of 200 Clarets outings in a matter of days and he is clearly highly rated by his current employers as they refused to accept bids lower than his £50million release clause during the summer transfer window in 2020.

Should Mee and Tarkowski exit Turf Moor, Dyche would be left with just Nathan Collins and Kevin Long as his centre-half options unless he dips into the transfer market.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News