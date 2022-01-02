Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The new tennis season is finally set to get underway.

2021 was a remarkable year for women’s tennis with first-time major champions and the emergence of a plethora of new stars.

But now it’s time for the start of a new chapter and the chance to dream of Grand Slam glory all over again.

The first tournament of the new year for some players is the Melbourne Summer Set. Here’s all you need to know about it:

What is the Melbourne Summer Set?

The Melbourne Summer Set is comprised of two simultaneous events, both of which are classified as WTA 250 tournaments.

The two competitions will be played on a hard court surface and be used as a warm-up by many for the upcoming Australian Open later this month.

Where is the Melbourne Summer Set?

Both the events will be held at Melbourne Park.

The Victoria-based sports venue is also the home of the Australian Open –– tennis’ first Grand Slam of the year.

In the past, Melbourne Park has hosted ice skating, track cycling, international swimming and motorsport events.

When is the Melbourne Summer Set?

The main draw at both tournaments begins on Tuesday, January 4th and will end on January 9th.

There are 32 players in each draw, meaning players must win five matches to lift the title.

Who’s playing at the Melbourne Summer Set?

US Open champion Emma Raducanu was due to compete in the warm-up event but has withdrawn as she is not yet tournament prepared.

The Brit contacted Covid-19 in Abu Dhabi before Christmas and has only recently come out of isolation.

Four-time major winner Naomi Osaka will make her return to tennis, having last played at Flushing Meadows back in September.

Osaka is the top seed for Melbourne Summer Set 1 and will face France’s Alize Cornet in the opening round.

Former world number one Simona Halep is seeded second and will play a qualifier in her first match.

World number 18 Jessica Pegula leads the field in the Melbourne Summer Set 2 alongside Belgium’s Elise Mertens.

How to watch the Melbourne Summer Set?

UK viewers can watch the action by signing up for Amazon Prime Video.

Those in the US will be able to view matches on the Tennis Channel.

