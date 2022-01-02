Spurs transfer news: Conte & Paratici 'like' £27m ace 'watched on a number of occasions'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Tottenham have scouted Juventus star Dejan Kulusevski ahead of a potential January transfer.

The club are preparing for the window and Antonio Conte has confirmed that the club need reinforcements in the winter if they are to achieve their ambitions.

What’s the latest with Spurs?

The club drew 1-1 with Southampton last time out and are subsequently seventh in the Premier League table ahead of this weekend's games.

Still, Conte’s side are unbeaten in the Premier League since his appointment and it seems as though they could make a move for Kulusevski at the turn of the year.

Spurs have been linked with a swoop for the Juventus winger, who has impressed throughout his time with the Italian club.

He has made 68 appearances for Juve, scoring eight goals and registering 10 assists, offering the ability to play in a number of positions.

The Sweden international has the ability to play on the right wing, in central midfield, and up front, and reports suggest that Spurs will look to do a deal in the next transfer window.

Kulusevski is valued at £27m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2025 with the Italian club, suggesting they have the high ground when it comes to negotiating a fee for the player.

What has O’Rourke said?

He told GiveMeSport: "Most of these players do seem to be playing in Italy, which is obviously linking with Fabio Paratici and Antonio Conte being from there. One I do know that they do like is Dejan Kulusevski at Juventus. They have watched him on a number of occasions."

Would Kulusevski improve Spurs?

This is an exceptional talent.

Kulusevski is comparable, statistically, to the likes of Mason Mount at Chelsea and Thomas Muller at Bayern Munich, per fbref.

He is in the top 15 per cent of wingers in Europe for expected assists, touches in the attacking penalty area, progressive passes received, and pressures.

He can impact the game at both ends of the pitch and is still young enough that he can only improve.

Kulusevski is only 21 and he is also primarily left footed, meaning that he continually cuts inside and cracks shots at goal or splits defences with his passes.

If Spurs can get him in, they should.

