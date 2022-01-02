Aston Villa transfer news: Gerrard 'likes' £28.8m ace who's 'better than Beckham'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse is clearly "the type of player" Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard likes, claims journalist Dean Jones.

With the transfer window now open, the Villa boss has the chance to add to his midfield should he wish to do so.

Is Ward-Prowse of interest to Villa?

It is not clear if Villa are interested in Ward-Prowse at present, but he is definitely a player Dean Smith and the Midlands club tried to sign last summer.

According to Sky Sports, they had a £25m bid rejected by Southampton, with the Saints in no mood to sell their captain just before the start of the new season.

Since then, Ward-Prowse has gone on to sign a new five-year deal at St Mary's, showing just how valued he is there.

And it is not hard to see why, with the 27-year-old an absolute threat for them from set pieces. Team-mate Theo Walcott has even claimed that he is "better" than England legend David Beckham when it comes to free-kicks.

What has Jones said about Ward-Prowse to Villa?

Jones thinks Ward-Prowse is clearly the type of player that Gerrard would appreciate and someone who would suit Villa.

The transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: "I think it's clearly the type of player Gerrard likes and would fit in with the model that Aston Villa are trying to build."

Will Villa sign Ward-Prowse this month?

It is probably unlikely. The £28.8m-rated midfielder just signed a new contract at the club, so Southampton are under no pressure to sell.

And again, he is such a threat and an overall important player for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side. Why would they want to sell him?

Ward-Prowse played in all 38 of Southampton's Premier League fixtures last season, scoring eight goals and assisting another seven along the way.

If Gerrard wants to strengthen his midfield, then he is probably going to have to look somewhere else.

In the meantime, the 41-year-old will have to make do with the likes of John McGinn and Jacob Ramsey, who are hardly terrible options.

Ramsey particularly has impressed of late, scoring that superb solo goal in the 2-0 win against Norwich City last month.

The English youngster has, of course, been playing further forward and out wide, but he remains a midfield option for Gerrard, with the majority of his appearances this season coming in that area of the pitch.

All in all, for now, Ward-Prowse looks to be off the table, which should allow someone like Ramsey more opportunities.

