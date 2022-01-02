Leeds transfer news: Victor Orta told to change strategy over star once valued at £137m

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke thinks Dele Alli's availability should force Leeds United to adjust their transfer strategy this month.



The £150,000-a-week attacking midfielder has been playing under Antonio Conte, including in Tottenham's exciting 2-2 draw with Liverpool, but it appears that the north London club are still open to letting him go.

What is the latest news involving Alli?

When Conte first arrived at Tottenham back in November, the Italian said that he would give Alli chances.

"For sure I give him the possibility to show he has talent," Conte was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. And by handing him starts against Liverpool and Southampton, he has done just that.

Yet his future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium still seems far from certain, with Sky Sports reporting prior that the Premier League outfit will listen to loan offers for him in this transfer window.

It could see plenty of teams in the English top flight register an interest, as Alli has proven himself in the division having played over 180 games and scored over 50 goals.

What has O'Rourke said about Alli and Leeds?

Leeds' priority in the transfer window is likely to be in midfield and up front, with both Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford having struggled with injuries this season.

Bamford has already missed more than 10 Premier League fixtures, while Phillips is likely to be out of action until March.

For O'Rourke, though, the opportunity to sign a player like Alli is too good to turn down, with the transfer insider believing that Victor Orta and Leeds should be ready to alter their strategy.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "A different player to a Kalvin Phillips or a position that Leeds were looking at, but sometimes you have to change your strategy when you see players like Dele Alli become available."

Should Leeds sign Alli?

If they have the opportunity to, then absolutely. There is no denying that he has declined over the last couple of seasons, having previously been valued at £137m in 2017 by CIES Football Observatory.

Last term, the 37-cap England international was unable to muster up a single league goal, though he did miss a lot of action.

But having scored over 90 times in his club career by the age of 25, with just over 50 of those coming in the Premier League, Alli does undoubtedly have the ability to find the back of the net. He just needs to find that again, and perhaps a fresh start at a side like Leeds, working under Marcelo Bielsa, could help him to.

