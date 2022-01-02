West Brom transfer news: Fresh 'marquee signing' claim emerges after weekend development

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former West Bromwich Albion star Carlton Palmer insists that the club’s manager, Valerien Ismael, has been desperate to sign a striker after securing the signature of Daryl Dike.

The Baggies are currently fourth in the Championship table, five points behind leaders AFC Bournemouth, and have strengthened by signing the 21-year-old at the start of the January window.

What’s the latest with West Brom?

They’ve been in good form.

The Baggies did lose at the weekend, going down 1-0 to Derby County in a shock result, with Wayne Rooney’s side still rooted to the bottom of the table.

Still, prior to that, the Baggies went five games unbeaten and are seemingly looking to strengthen ahead of the January window.

Of the top four clubs in the league, West Brom have scored the lowest amount of goals, with 30, and compared to Bournemouth (38), Fulham (51), and Blackburn Rovers (43), they lag severely behind.

The Hawthorns club will be aiming to win promotion back to the Premier League at the end of the campaign and have been linked with a number of forwards.

They confirmed the signing of Dike over the weekend and Palmer, speaking before the deal was announced, confirmed that Ismael was simply desperate to secure the signing of a centre-forward.

Dike scored 11 goals in 19 MLS appearances for Orlando City last season.

What has Palmer said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "I think he wants to bring a marquee signing in, that is for sure. He wants to bring a striker in."

Do West Brom need a striker?

The answer is undoubtedly yes.

Prior to securing Dike's signature, the Baggies didn't have a player who has hit double figures for goals, with their current top scorer being Karlan Grant, who has nine strikes to his name.

Beyond him, though, they have somewhat struggled to hit the back of the net.

Their second top scorer is Callum Robinson, who has netted four times in 22 games, while both Matt Phillips and Alex Mowatt have scored three times.

Bringing in a striker who can fire the club up the table could be a huge boost in their automatic promotion hunt.

Indeed, the Baggies have only scored more than one goal once in their last 10 games, beating Coventry City 2-1 on December 4th.

They clearly need a new centre-forward, who would make a real difference in their bid to climb back into the Premier League.

They have to hope that Dike hits the ground running.

