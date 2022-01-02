Celtic transfer news: Bhoys 'will be negotiating' deal to sign £1m-a-year star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic will be looking to secure Cameron Carter-Vickers' services on a permanent basis by tying up a deal with Tottenham Hotspur before the transfer deadline passes, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Carter-Vickers joined the Bhoys on a season-long loan from Spurs in August and has gone on to become an integral part of Ange Postecoglou's defence by only missing 90 minutes of Scottish Premiership action since the switch.

What's the latest news involving Carter-Vickers?

It has been revealed that Postecoglou, who was appointed as Celtic's boss during the summer, made securing Carter-Vickers' services on a long-term basis his main priority heading into the January transfer window.

Postecoglou has recently admitted that he would not have welcomed the central defender to Parkhead if he did not think eventually completing his permanent signing would be achievable.

He also claimed that a permanent switch could not be possible during the summer due to only entering negotiations so close to the deadline.

Celtic are hoping to strike a deal worth £6million with Premier League side Spurs, where he has made just five senior appearances and boasts a contract worth more than £1million-per-year.

But, despite his lack of action in north London, it has been reported that Carter-Vickers' parent club are looking to pocket as much as £10million.

Should the Bhoys meet Spurs' demands, the 24-year-old would comfortably become the club's record signing.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Carter-Vickers?

O'Rourke believes Spurs will be open to entering talks over a potential deal which would see Carter-Vickers leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on a permanent basis.

The journalist is not surprised Postecoglou is eager to see the centre-half remain with the Bhoys in the long-term due to his impressive form since heading north of the border.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "I think both clubs will be negotiating this one.

"Carter-Vickers has actually gone up to Celtic and done quite well. He's become a mainstay in Postecoglou's side."

Haven't Celtic already been busy during the transfer window?

Celtic made a trio of signings before the window officially opened, with Japanese trio Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate's arrivals being announced on New Year's Eve.

Postecoglou hailed the news of their respective switches being confirmed, with Ideguchi and Hatate joining on four-and-a-half-year deals while Maeda's initial loan switch will be made permanent in the summer.

It comes after Postecoglou had already revealed that he would look to unearth more hidden gems in the Japanese top flight after the success of summer signing Kyogo Furuhashi.

