Rangers transfer news: GVB facing 'real blow' over 193-game star expected to leave Ibrox

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chris Jack, the senior Rangers writer for The Glasgow Times, insists that the club need to find a replacement for Connor Goldson as he is almost certain to leave.

Goldson’s contract is running down and is currently set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he can move on a free transfer once this campaign is over.

What’s the latest with Goldson?

He remains a key member of the Rangers squad under manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who has replaced Steven Gerrard as manager.

He has made 31 appearances in all competitions, scoring once and laying on two assists from central defence.

Indeed, the Englishman has made a total of 193 appearances for Rangers, who are currently six points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Reports have suggested that Goldson could look to move to the Premier League once his contract does expire, and Aston Villa have unsurprisingly been linked with a swoop after appointing Gerrard as their manager.

Indeed, the ex-Liverpool captain has previously hailed the defender, branding him “outstanding” when he was in charge at Ibrox.

And Jack does think that he will move on, urging Rangers to find his replacement in the next few transfer windows.

Enter giveaway!

What did Jack say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "I think they do need to find that Goldson replacement. I'd be amazed if Connor is still here next season. A real blow to lose him for nothing"

Liverpool LOSE GROUND! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

Is losing Goldson a blow?

It’s a huge blow for Rangers.

The defender could well be regarded as a saleable asset at the club and he is valued at £6.75m by Transfermarkt.

Losing out on a fee like that means that the club are not going to be able to dip straight into the transfer market and sign a player of his ilk immediately.

They are going to have to find the cash to replace him if he does go, and he’s a long-serving veteran of the Rangers team, who knows what it takes to be a star at Ibrox.

1 of 15 Which club did Peter Lovenkrands start his professional career at? Aalborg BK Brøndby IF F.C. Copenhagen Akademisk Boldklub

Indeed, he has been with the club since 2018, and captained the club for the last four games in the league last term.

He is clearly regarded as a vitally important part of the squad and the club would have expected to receive a major fee if he were to move to a Premier League team.

Him going for nothing is going to be a sore point for some time if it does come to pass.

News Now - Sport News