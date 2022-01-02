Southampton transfer news: Big claim emerges over Armando Broja's St Mary's future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Southampton cult hero Carlton Palmer has tipped Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl to look to seal another season-long loan deal for Armando Broja if they fail to sign the striker permanently in the summer.

Broja headed to St Mary's from Premier League rivals Chelsea days before the campaign got underway and he has proved to be a hit on the south coast.

What's the latest news involving Broja?

Having sealed a temporary switch to Southampton, Broja has hit the ground running and is the club's top goalscorer since his arrival.

The 20-year-old's stellar form has led to suggestions that Hasenhuttl will seek talks with Chelsea over a permanent switch to St Mary's.

Saints' boss has been impressed with Broja's improvement throughout his spell on the club's books and insists the striker is enjoying life on the south coast.

HampshireLive have revealed that Broja is now a firm fan favourite in his new surroundings and the publication has also given the 10-cap Albania international an 8/10 rating for the first half of the campaign.

It comes after Broja has gone into 2022 as the Premier League's top goalscorer among the division's stars aged 20 or under.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Broja?

Palmer believes Southampton will not hesitate in bidding to seal Broja's services on a permanent basis.

Should Chelsea opt against offloading the £8.1million-rated ace, the former Saints and England midfielder reckons Hasenhuttl will look to extend Broja's stay at the club by negotiating a second temporary deal.

Palmer exclusively told GIVEMESPORT: "They've got him on loan until the end of the season, so you'd ask the question [of sealing a permanent deal].

"Even more so, you'd ask the question to take him on loan again next season."

Could Broja head back to Chelsea during the current window?

Premier League rules mean Broja can only be recalled by his parent club before the end of the month if both clubs agree, but it is unknown as to whether Chelsea hold a break clause in the loan agreement.

The 6 ft 3 frontman has caught the eye of Blues fans during his spell with Southampton and some have urged head coach Thomas Tuchel to recall Broja, with suggestions he has been in better form than £97.5million summer signing Romelu Lukaku.

The only centre forwards currently at Chelsea are Lukaku and Timo Werner but Broja has outscored the latter, with him going into the new year having found the back of the net five times.

