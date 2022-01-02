Newcastle transfer news: Magpies 'would make statement' with deal for £36m attacker

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United would make a huge statement by signing Manchester United striker Anthony Martial, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

The recently opened January transfer window will give Eddie Howe, who was appointed as the Magpies' head coach in November, his first chance to bolster his squad.

What's the latest news involving Martial?

It appears Martial is seeking a switch before the window slams shut as he has told Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick that he wants a challenge in new surroundings.

The admission comes after it was revealed that Newcastle want to make the 26-year-old their first big-name signing of the new regime.

The Magpies are in a position where they are able to splash the cash after undergoing a £305million takeover in October.

With the consortium being led by the Saudi Arabia-based Public Investment Fund, Newcastle have become the richest club in world football.

But the Tynesiders are not the only side chasing Martial, who became the world's most expensive teenager when he joined Manchester United for £36million in 2015.

Sevilla offered to take the 26-year-old on loan for the remainder of the season but their proposal was quickly rejected.

The La Liga club is understood to be Martial's preferred destination instead of St James' Park.

What has Keith Downie said about Martial?

Downie believes signing Martial would show that Newcastle mean business heading into the remainder of the season.

The Magpies still find themselves in serious danger of dropping into the Championship despite their recent injection of cash.

But Downie feels Martial's arrival would give the atmosphere around St James' Park a major boost in their bid to avoid relegation.

The Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Martial would be a statement by the club if they were able to bring someone like him in."

How has Martial performed so far this season?

Despite being on a contract worth £180,000-per-week, Martial has found his Manchester United opportunities limited since the campaign got underway.

The 30-cap France international has been restricted to just two Premier League starts and has yet to be selected in a matchday squad since Rangnick's arrival at Old Trafford in November.

A lack of action has resulted in Martial being without a goal since October, when he found the back of the net in the Red Devils' stalemate with Everton.

