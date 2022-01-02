Man United transfer news: 'Unhappy' international tipped for exit despite £31.2m agreement

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke doesn't think that Dean Henderson is happy at Manchester United – and reckons that he could look to leave Old Trafford in search of more regular game-time.

It's been a testing season for the 24-year-old, who's not played a minute in the Premier League after losing the gloves to David De Gea.

What's the latest news with Henderson?

Having ended the 2020-2021 campaign as United's first-choice goalkeeper, Henderson would have been hoping to begin this season as the Red Devils' number one.

However, illness kept him out of their first three Premier League games, and De Gea's outstanding form since then has given the England international little chance of winning his place back.

De Gea has shown his importance to United with brilliant performances against Norwich and Newcastle.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

Henderson's only outings this season came in the Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham and the Champions League tie with Young Boys when United had already secured top spot in the group.

Therefore, he wants to meet with Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick about his lack of minutes on the pitch, and is regretting signing a new contract worth £31.2m in 2020.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did O'Rourke say about Henderson?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Dean Henderson is not happy at the club right now playing second fiddle to David De Gea, he could possibly move on in search of first-team football."

The Football Terrace: Full reaction as Leicester STUN Liverpool!

Has anyone been linked with Henderson?

Following on from his excellent season with Sheffield United in 2019-2020, Henderson shown last term that he's more than good enough to perform at this level, keeping an impressive 13 clean sheets in 23 outings, with United losing just three times in that period.

Therefore, it's hardly surprising that he's not short of interest.

1 of 20 Who is this manager who lasted just 84 days? Alan Curtis Carlos Carvalhal Bob Bradley Francesco Guidolin

According to the Manchester Evening News, Tottenham, who have Hugo Lloris out of contract at the end of the season, are monitoring Henderson's situation, whilst the shotstopper has also been linked with a move to Dutch giants Ajax.

Meanwhile, Tom Barclay recently suggested a move to Southampton, who have both Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster out of contract next summer and could be searching for at least one replacement.

News Now - Sport News