Brock Lesnar celebrated with fans last night after winning the WWE Championship at Day 1.

With Roman Reigns unable to make the show after testing positive for COVID-19, Brock Lesnar was added to the WWE Championship match scheduled for the main event of Day 1.

It seems like WWE shifted its entire plan for the show, as the event ended with Lesnar pinning Big E to become the WWE Champion once again.

The decision is rather exciting, with it being unclear how WWE is going to have Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar continue their feud.

It's possible that WWE fans could have turned on Brock Lesnar, given how popular Big E is, but that doesn't appear to have happened.

Videos have emerged on social media of the WWE Champion posing with fans at ringside following his big title win last night.

Lesnar has done some tremendous work as a loveable babyface over recent weeks, and that doesn't appear to be changing anytime soon.

That isn't the only photo that Lesnar took with a fan last night, as it appears that the former UFC star was working his way around the arena to take photos with fans.

