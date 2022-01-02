Everton transfer news: Rafa Benitez sent clear message after £1.7m Toffees agreement

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton boss Rafa Benitez is going to have to be creative if he wants to welcome reinforcements to Goodison Park during the January transfer window, according to Premier League icon Carlton Palmer.

The Toffees find themselves closer to the Premier League's relegation zone than the European qualification places due to underwhelming first half of the season.

What's the latest news involving Everton transfers?

Benitez was appointed as Everton's manager during the summer and he was forced to be frugal during his first transfer window at the helm.

The Toffees were the Premier League's lowest spenders before the window slammed shut at the end of August, with Demarai Gray being the only arrival to cost cash as the Merseysiders parted with £1.7million to draft the winger in from Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

Andros Townsend, Salomon Rondon, Asmir Begovic and Andy Lonergan also headed to Goodison Park on free transfers.

But it appears Benitez could have more money to spend this time around as DK Inside, via Tribal Football, have claimed Dynamo Kiev left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko will join Everton in the coming days.

The report suggests the deal for the 21-cap Ukraine international will set the Toffees back £20million.

Fellow defender Calum Chambers has been linked with a £5million switch to Merseyside if Everton fail to resurrect a loan agreement for his Arsenal team-mate Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

What has Carlton Palmer said about the situation?

Palmer has hinted that Benitez will not be able to spend big before the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.

The former England international reckons the Spaniard will have to make full use of his contacts book if he wants to improve his squad.

Palmer exclusively told GIVEMESPORT: "Rafa has been left to bring in one player for £1.7million and that was Gray.

"The rest of them - Townsend and all of them - he has brought in on free transfers.

"From what I'm hearing, he has got to be creative in the January transfer market."

Has anyone been linked with an Everton exit?

The Telegraph have revealed that Benitez is open to selling Lucas Digne as he looks to boost his transfer budget.

The report suggests Italian outfits Inter Milan and Napoli have registered an interest in the 43-cap France international left-back after Digne's falling out with Benitez.

Chelsea are also considering a move for the 28-year-old, while he has emerged as a £25million target for Newcastle United.

