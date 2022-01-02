Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Thomas Tuchel was extremely emotional during Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the Premier League.

The German coach, whose focus heading into the encounter was disrupted by Romelu Lukaku's shock interview to Sky in Italy, was "living and breathing every moment on the touchline", according to journalist James Robson.

And with good reason. Chelsea couldn't really afford to drop points and fall further behind Manchester City at the top of the table.

The Blues came back from 2-0 down but they couldn't find a winner and are now 10 points behind Pep Guardiola's runaway outfit.

Tuchel was furious at VAR review

Evidence of Tuchel's emotions were on full show when VAR decided to review Mateo Kovacic's stunning goal in the first half.

Kovacic pulled a goal back when he struck a beautiful volley from the edge of the box. However, VAR wanted to review the goal to see if Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher's view was blocked.

Tuchel was furious at the review and his reaction was captured.

Imagine if VAR had actually ruled out this goal...

What happened in the match?

The two sides played out a spellbinding first-half that featured featured four goals - two of which were extra special - and a potential red card offence.

Sadio Mane was perhaps fortunate to avoid a red card when he caught Cesar Azpilicueta with an elbow in the opening seconds of the match.

To add salt to the wounds, the Senegalese forward scored Liverpool’s opener just minutes later when he capitalised on a mistake at the back from Trevor Chalobah.

1 of 10 What year was Stamford Bridge first built? 1876 1886 1896 1906

Mohamed Salah doubled the visitors’ advantage in the 26th minute when he breezed past Marcos Alonso and produced a sublime finish past Edouard Mendy.

It was a moment of magic from the Egyptian, who sent yet another reminder to his former club about what could have been with his 25th goal contribution this season.

Chelsea needed a quick response and they got one in spectacular fashion just before half-time.

From a corner, the ball fell to Kovacic and the Croatian struck a first-time volley that flew beyond Liverpool ‘keeper Kelleher.

The comeback was complete in first-half injury-time when Christian Pulisic fired home after being put through on goal by N’Golo Kante.

Chelsea Fan Rants at Thomas Tuchel & Chelsea! | The Football Terrace

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News