Drew McIntyre could be set for some time on the sidelines as he undergoes tests for a serious injury.

Reports from various reputable sources have indicated that Drew McIntyre has been dealing with a neck injury for some time.

WWE had McIntyre attacked by Happy Corbin backstage after his win at WWE Day 1 last night over Madcap Moss.

Shortly after the show went off the air, WWE announced that McIntyre had suffered a 'cervical neck strain', and it seems like this is legitimate.

PWInsider is reporting that McIntyre - who left the building in a neck brace - will need to undergo testing for the neck issues that he's been dealing with for "at least several weeks".

The report goes on to mention that it's unclear how long McIntyre is going to be out for, but WWE is hoping that he's not forced out of the ring for too long.

There is no word how long McIntyre could be out of action, but the hope among those we've spoken with is that it will end up being a short-term in-ring hiatus. Until McIntyre gets checked out, it's "up in the air," according to one source.

PWInsider goes on to explain that several people within WWE have praised McIntyre for "how insanely hard" he's been working over the last few weeks.

Despite his injury, McIntyre has been incredibly dependable for WWE, sometimes wrestling twice at each WWE house show to help with COVID absentees:

There were quite a few people over the course of the night who pointed out how insanely hard McIntyre has been going in recent weeks despite the neck issues, including him working multiple times a night over the recent live event tour that saw him doing tag matches against the Usos and then doing pretty stiff Street Fights against Sheamus.

For what it's worth, the story has also been corroborated by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.

