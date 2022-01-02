Tottenham transfer news: Fresh claim emerges as Conte plots 'shock' swoop for £31.5m ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It would be a shock if Andreas Christensen left Chelsea for London rivals Tottenham, says former Premier League midfielder Carlton Palmer.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is thought to be attracting interest from other sides in the top flight.

What is the latest news involving Christensen?

As reported by Sky Sport journalist Matteo Moretto, Christensen recently changed his representatives amid this contract saga with Chelsea and interest from other clubs.

This comes after the Daily Star claimed that Tottenham are keen on the 6 ft 2 Danish defender, who manager Antonio Conte knows well from his time at Stamford Bridge.

And the Italian is clearly a fan having previously tipped Christensen for the Chelsea armband.

"I think this player is the present and also for the future for Chelsea. He can also become the captain of this team," Conte was quoted as saying by Sky Sports in his second and final season in west London.

Landing his former player is not going to be easy, though, with the Daily Star stating that Manchester United and Manchester City are also interested in his signature, while Chelsea will undoubtedly be looking to keep hold of him.

Thomas Tuchel previously hinted that Christensen was close to putting pen to paper on a new deal, only for nothing to materialise.

What has Palmer said about Christensen to Tottenham?

Palmer thinks Christensen swapping Stamford Bridge for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would be a shock and cannot believe Chelsea have let things get to this stage.

The ex-Leeds United and Southampton star told GIVEMESPORT: "It would be a shock, but it wouldn't surprise me. I don't know, I mean, you're hearing different reports.

"For one, I can't believe they've allowed him to get into this position, that his contract's out at the end of the season."

Would Christensen be a good signing for Tottenham?

Without a doubt. The £31.5m-rated Denmark international would bring a lot to this Spurs side.

He has plenty of experience at the top level having played close to 150 games for Chelsea, with 22 of those coming in the Champions League - a trophy he has on his CV.

Christensen is also adept at playing in a back three, the system both Tuchel and Conte are using now, and is obviously familiar with the Tottenham boss and his tactics.

Furthermore, on a free transfer, it is a no-brainer for Spurs, though you would suspect that trying to sign him is going to come with its challenges given where both clubs currently are and the interest from other outfits.

