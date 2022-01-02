Wolves transfer news: Lage 'still keen' on bringing £40m 'quality player' to Molineux

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Bruno Lage remains interested in signing Sven Botman following a failed summer switch to Molineux, according to journalist Luke Hatfield.

Lage, who was appointed as Wolves' boss during the summer, now has the possibility of adding reinforcements to his squad after the reopening of the transfer window.

What's the latest news involving Botman?

It was revealed by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano that Wolves were keen to seal Lille central defender Botman's arrival in August, with the club hopeful of bolstering their defensive options.

However, a move failed to materialise as, according to The Athletic, Wolves bid £25million and were unwilling to meet the Dutchman's £35million price tag.

Shortly after the closure of the summer transfer window, Wolves chairman Jeff Shi insisted the club's budget was not a problem.

Should Wolves reignite their interest in Botman, they will face competition from other suitors.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Italian giants AC Milan have set their sights on welcoming the 6 ft 5 ace to the San Siro.

The Guardian have also claimed that Botman is on Newcastle United's radar after they became the world's richest football club following their £305million takeover in October.

The report suggests Lille could be looking to recoup as much as £40million for the Magpies' priority signing, who has been dubbed an aerial monster.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Botman?

Hatfield feels it is likely that Botman is still on Wolves' transfer wishlist after failing in their bid to welcome him to Molineux a matter of months ago.

The journalist believes the centre-half would improve Lage's defence but warns it will not be easy to win the race for the 21-year-old's signature.

Hatfield told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Wolves will still be keen on him.

"I'm not too sure whether he will be looking to move in January, but it doesn't surprise me that other teams have been linked with him because he's obviously a quality player."

Why is Botman coveted ahead of the January window?

Despite still being in the early stages of his career, Botman has already enjoyed huge success.

He played a key role as Lille beat Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title last season, missing just 109 minutes of action en route to lifting the crown.

Although it is highly unlikely that his current employers will be the champions of France this term, with them sitting 18 points adrift of table-topping PSG, Botman has still featured heavily when fit.

The 10-cap Netherlands under-21s international also started the campaign by getting his hands on the Trophee des Champions.

