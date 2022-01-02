Crystal Palace transfer news: Honest starting XI claim emerges on £9m Eagles target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former Premier League midfielder Carlton Palmer doesn't think that Daryl Dike would be a starter for Crystal Palace.

The Eagles have been linked with the £9m-rated American international, but Palmer said that he wouldn't be in Patrick Vieira's first XI.

What's the latest news with Dike?

Despite Crystal Palace going great guns under the Frenchman, they're still looking to bolster their squad in January with the addition of a striker.

Vieira already has Odsonne Edouard and Christian Benteke at his disposal and both of those have been scoring goals. However, the Athletic believe that the South Londoners are interested in making a loan move to sign the 21-year-old.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

The report says that it would be a temporary switch with an option to buy at the end of the season, although Palace face stiff competition from West Brom, who are managed by Valerien Ismael, Dike's manager when he was on loan at Barnsley last season.

There's no doubt that Dike, who was once described as "ruthless" by Virginia men's head coach George Gelnovatch, would be a shrewd addition for Palace and would certainly bolster their strike department. However, Palmer believes that he would be down the pecking order at Selhurst Park.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did Palmer say about Dike?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Would he be a starter for Crystal Palace? The answer for me is no, he'll be on the bench."

Liverpool fan LOSES IT on The Football Terrace after shock Leicester DEFEAT!

Is Crystal Palace a good move for Dike?

Vieira has generally been looking to sign younger players, with three of his six summer additions under the age of 23. Dike would fit the bill in terms of his age bracket, but his chances of playing regularly would definitely be limited.

1 of 10 When was Selhurst Park first built? 1928 1922 1914 1924

As mentioned above, Palace already have two out and out strikers on their books, whilst they also have on loan Frenchman Jean-Philippe Mateta, who scored in the recent victory over Norwich.

Therefore, perhaps playing in the Championship with someone like West Brom would be a more sensible option for Dike, although the temptation of the Premier League would be tempting.

News Now - Sport News