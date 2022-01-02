West Ham transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on £27m star with 'wand of a left foot'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes that Everton left-back Lucas Digne could become a target for West Ham United in the January transfer window.

The full-back has fallen out of favour under manager Rafael Benitez and is struggling for minutes at Goodison Park.

What’s the latest with Digne?

Benitez and Digne have fallen out, with The Athletic reporting that the pair had a loud training ground disagreement, with the player left disillusioned by his manager’s tactics.

It has led to him being excluded from matchday squads in recent weeks, as he has not played since the clash with Liverpool earlier in January.

He has subsequently been left out of the squad for the clashes with Arsenal, Crystal Palace, and Chelsea.

Reports have linked him with a potential move to the Blues but the Hammers could well get themselves involved in the chase too.

The Irons have seen a number of defenders suffer injuries, with centre-backs Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna both on the treatment table, and left-back Aaron Cresswell also out.

And O’Rourke believes that a swoop for Digne could be in the offing in January if the Hammers do decide to sign a new left-back.

What has he said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the journalist said: "I'm sure they'll be looking at him if they are looking for a left-back.

“I know in the summer, they tried to get a left back to provide cover to Cresswell. Obviously that need is heightened even more know with Cresswell's injury."

Would Digne improve West Ham?

Absolutely.

Cresswell has been an excellent option for the Hammers this season, taking their set-pieces, and registering a total of four assists in all competitions.

But his injury has led to Arthur Masuaku being reinstalled as a left-back option for the club, even though David Moyes has accepted that he isn’t really good enough to play in the position.

Digne would be an exceptional option; Everton paid £18m to sign him from Barcelona and Kevin Campbell, the ex-Toffees striker, believes that he is a “top-class player” with a “wand of a left foot”.

He has been with Everton since 2018 and has made a total of 127 appearances for the club, scoring six goals and laying on 20 assists.

He would undoubtedly improve the Hammers.

